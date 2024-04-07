Player ratings: Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern Munich

Exciting match. For the neutrals.

After two excellent first-half goals from Bayern Munich — an assist and then a goal from recently returned winger Serge Gnabry, who looks to be returning to form at just the right time — it looked as if the home side would slump away.

Not so. Heidenheim made decisive changes at the half and delivered an energetic and joyous performance in the second — once again showing what braveness can do against the humbled giants of German football.

And humbled the Bavarians are, repeatedly.

Heidenheim scored thrilling goals that materialized out of nowhere in the second half, each one leaving the visiting fans asking: when can Bayern play with such joy again?

Bayern, from Thomas Müller to Harry Kane on to substitute Mathys Tel, kept producing chances and shots. But they conceded a few more opportunities, too. In the end, another loss, Bayern’s sixth of the season, leaves this season on track to be as dismal as the previous one, only without the hardware at the end of it.

Bayern, sinking, just in time for the Champions League quarterfinals first leg at Arsenal FC.

