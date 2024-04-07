UEFA Champions League: Why Arsenal is a tough draw for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are set to meet once again in the UEFA Champions League, this time at the quarterfinal stage. The roles are very much reversed with Bayern the underdog this time around. Zippy and Samrin, both part-time Arsenal supporters (full-time Bayern supporters no doubt) take a look at what makes Arsenal a particularly bad opponent for Bayern.

A strong defense

Arsenal’s 24 goals conceded is the best mark through 29 Premier League matchdays out of any team. The next best are Liverpool FC (27) and Manchester City (28) — and then it’s Manchester United at 40.

This is no product of chance. Mikel Arteta has a stifling system and a team of strong, physical players. And they are excellent at adapting to opponent and game state.

For example, while the Gunners usually dominate the ball, they conceded 73% possession to Manchester City on Sunday. Yet City managed just one shot on target all game. Stout challenges, a crowded box, and blocked shot after blocked shot will do that.

Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White — then either Jakub Kiwior or Takehiro Tomiyasu — form a formidable back line and will make sure Bayern’s finesse players, some of whom are slight in stature, will feel the punishment every time they go forward.

Arsenal play boring football, it’s true. The only neutrals who enjoyed Sunday’s nil-nil snoozer vs. City are probably all Liverpool fans. But Arteta’s Gunners know how to grind out results. If they can come out of the first leg with a lead, or even a draw, it will not be easy for Bayern to throw everything forward.

— zippy

Arsenal is arguably the best team Bayern will have faced all year...

....barring Bayer Leverkusen (and we know how that ended...ouch). Arsenal is a unified side in which every player knows their role clearly. Arsenal has a clear idea about how to play and a settled line up as far as the major positions are concerned, especially at the heart of defense — William Saliba and Gabriel form a very sturdy center-back pairing. Arsenal players are singing from the same hymn sheet, even goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who, despite wearing the #1 jersey, sits on the bench behind David Raya. When players make mistakes, the manager Mikel Arteta does not castigate them in the press. Furthermore, Arteta has slowly but surely and not always quietly gotten rid of players who could pose a problem. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who would have fit in perfectly at the #9 even today, is no longer at the club for example.

There is a lot of unity and clarity at Arsenal, neither of which are present at Bayern especially judging by a horrendous performance against Borussia Dortmund. Players remain unsure of their roles under Thomas Tuchel and one small error can lead to a player being sent to the bench, seemingly for eternity. Sometimes, there is no real reason behind Tuchel’s decision to bench a player. It will not be surprising at all if Thomas Müller for example starts on the bench against Arsenal despite having played the majority of games since the club announced their decision to let go of Tuchel, because he is the first player subbed off in most matches and found his role dramatically reduced in the Hinrunde. Out-of-form players such as Leroy Sané are not benched while players who should be given a chance such as Mathys Tel sit on the bench and brilliant players such as Kim Min-jae join him there.

Arteta’s team has a defined identity, much like Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, while Tuchel’s Bayern has no defined identity after he has been in charge for over a year. Based on this factor alone, Bayern will struggle immensely to win this tie.

— Samrin

Health and form

Arsenal — for the moment — has a promising bill of health.

Recently injured Brazilian center-back Gabriel started and went the full 90’ vs. City, which was a huge boost for the back line. Tomiyasu, Gabriel Martinelli, and Thomas Partey all marked their return with substitute appearances. Gabriel Jesus is back.

Bayern cannot say the same. Perhaps the Bavarians’ most important player — Manuel Neuer — missed the last game after sustaining injury early in the international break. While Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are making their returns, it is Neuer whose absence has been sorely felt over the years — including last year’s Rückrunde and Champions League exit at the hands of City.

Sven Ulreich has been solid but nobody does it like Manu in defense or in distribution. He should be able to make his return, but will he be 100%? It is a race against the clock. Harry Kane and the suddenly-crucial Aleksandar Pavlović are also in the process of shaking off recent ails.

Arsenal can also come in mentally on a high — though Gunners fans will want to knock on wood before saying that. They have two more games (Luton Town, and at Brighton) to blow it, but the EPL title contenders are soaring. [Editor’s note: Arsenal triumphed in both matches since the time of writing.] Bayern is beaten and just about bowed, having caved to, of all clubs, Borussia Dortmund — snapping an entire era of Der Klassiker invincibility at the Allianz. And the Bavarians have already used the “bounce back from adversity” card a few times this season — only to end up right back where they started. Time to dig deep. Real deep.

— zippy

A Real League Title Challenge

Technically, this can be construed as a weakness as it means Arsenal will have to focus on two fronts and Bayern can just put their eggs in one basket. However, when a team is challenging for multiple titles, it must stay focused in all of its games. This builds strength and unity in a side. Meanwhile, Bayern can lose most of their games and still finish in the top four. There is a chance that VfB Stuttgart might take second place out of Bayern’s hands and Borussia Dortmund might sneak into third. Those chances are slim as BVB has been inconsistent. Similarly, RB Leipzig in fourth has also been inconsistent meaning that Bayern is all but guaranteed a top four finish.

Bayern needs to wake up for this tie. It might be hard to do if Tuchel decides to take Müller, who connects the front line, out, if the lack of pace in a center-back pairing of Matthijs De Ligt and Eric Dier is exposed and if Bayern’s league form rears its ugly head in the Champions League. Arsenal will be in the correct mental space for this game. Will Bayern be able to do so come the first leg, especially with no fans behind them?

— Samrin