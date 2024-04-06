Thomas Tuchel laments second half lapses in Bayern Munich’s shock 3-2 loss at Heidenheim

This is a new low for Bayern Munich.

It has all gone from bad to worse for the Rekordmeister this season under Thomas Tuchel. After leading 2-0 at Heidenheim thanks to first half strikes from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry, a terrible second half performance left the home side 3-2 up by the full time whistle. Two goals inside of just two minutes from Kevin Sessa and Tim Kleindienst in the 50th and 51st minute set the stage for what would be a frenetic second half, where Bayern failed to find the back of the net and Kleindienst went on to find the eventual winner in the 79th minute on the tail end of a lovely bit of counter attackin from Heidenheim.

Bayern seemingly hit the snooze button coming out of the gates in the second half after dominating proceedings inside of the first 45 minutes. The three changes from Heidenheim manager Frank Schmitt in bringing on Marnon-Thomas Busch, Marvin Pieringer, and Kevin Sessa seemed to provide the exact spark the home side required to do what they did in the second half. Bayern made it easier with their lapses in defensive concentration, but there can be no taking away the resilience Schmitt’s side showed.

After the full-time whistle, Tuchel was critical of the way Bayern came out in the second half, which is ultimately what caused them to lose the match. “This shouldn’t happen at this level. We had everything under control at halftime, it’s difficult to answer now. We are struggling to maintain the level, unfortunately today was another proof. We gave the game away in the first 15 minutes of the second half, after we did a lot of good things in the first half. We then had three, four big chances to score the third but didn’t take them. The way we conceded the goals was way too simple,” he lamented (via @iMiaSanMia).

It was the worst possible outcome in terms of momentum heading into the crucial first leg against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals, but Bayern’s front office has already confirmed they will not be pulling the trigger early on letting Tuchel go ahead of that match. As much as there might be a clamor for a knee-jerk reaction after such an embarrassing loss, the club does not want to make a change ahead of such a crucial, season-defining match.

