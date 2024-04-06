Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — FC Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

In the kind of game that makes a person return to old vices after, the loss to FC Heidenheim has hurt Bayern Munich not only in their Bundesliga hopes (we can call them dreams at this point), but also in their chances against FC Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, as morale will inevitably be low.

Here’s our talking points from the game:

The inexplicable changing of tactics that worked in previous games.

The individual performances of Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Dayot Upamecano on the night.

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s insistence on certain aspects of play and why they don’t seem to work.

Striker Harry Kane’s bad day in front of goal.

