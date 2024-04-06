 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show has dropped! Chuck breaks down Bayern Munich's chances against Arsenal, the coaching situation, the potential of a comeback for Hansi Flick, and MORE!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — FC Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Cyler (Rayyan) goes over a horrific game against Heideheim.

By Ineednoname
/ new
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In the kind of game that makes a person return to old vices after, the loss to FC Heidenheim has hurt Bayern Munich not only in their Bundesliga hopes (we can call them dreams at this point), but also in their chances against FC Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, as morale will inevitably be low.

Here’s our talking points from the game:

  • The inexplicable changing of tactics that worked in previous games.
  • The individual performances of Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Dayot Upamecano on the night.
  • Manager Thomas Tuchel’s insistence on certain aspects of play and why they don’t seem to work.
  • Striker Harry Kane’s bad day in front of goal.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @BavarianPodcast @TheBarrelBlog, @BFWCyler, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 8 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works