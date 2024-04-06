 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Max Eberl, put on the spot, cannot “think of anything” to provide hope for Arsenal clash

Things clearly aren’t looking too great right now, but, at first glance, this quote looks really bleak.

By Frank Mo
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Losing to Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena for the first time in about a decade hurt. Throwing away a two-goal lead against Heidenheim to lose just poured an entire crater of salt onto the wounds, though.

After some promising results before the international break, Bayern Munich have lost two straight games having returned from the break. Next up? An Arsenal FC side in fine form, who are battling towards the top of the Premier League and, on paper, can clearly be categorized as a bigger threat than Dortmund or Heidenheim. So, if Bayern lost two the latter two, how can Bayern possibly compete against Arsenal?

Bayern’s director of sport, Max Eberl, was put on the spot to answer after the Heidenheim game and asked what could give hope for the Arsenal game. Unfortunately, his short and sour answer, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, did not inspire confidence: “I can’t think of anything at the moment.”

Bayern will travel to London in a serious slump and with tremendous amounts of trepidation. If Eberl cannot find hope for the Arsenal match, it is up to the players to find the spark for themselves. Whether they can do so is the key to whether this tie will be competitive or not.

