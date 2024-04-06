Three observations as Bayern Munich crumble 3-2 in extravagant fashion against FC Heidenheim

That was difficult to watch, and even more difficult to write about. Bayern Munich went 2-0 up at halftime thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry, but a remarkable comeback from FC Heidenheim saw them score twice in quick succession to equalize just minutes after the start of the second half, and then add a third just less than 30 minutes later to seal the game as they move to the top half of the table.

Here are some takeaways from an excruciating loss:

Pay your respects: Kudos to FC Heidenheim

Few teams can pull off what we saw tonight against FC Bayern, Yes, even if it is a broken-down, barely functional FC Bayern. One of those teams, as we saw, is humble little Heidenheim, who just made history yet again as they live out their season of dreams.

Today, one team knew exactly what they were doing both on the pitch and in the dugout. Frank Schmidt’s Heidenheim kept believing and achieved the impossible. Schmidt continues to impress in every sense of the word, as his team was almost perfect in transition, maintained a brilliant structural block, and did not lose motivation even after going two goals down.

They now stand 10th in the Bundesliga and frankly, this victory felt like it just came out of a Ted Lasso episode. Good for them.

Disaster is putting it mildly

Catastrophe maybe? Just bleak. This is the second time that Bayern has lost twice in a row this season and with the next match being against Arsenal FC in the Champions League, it might just be the second time Bayern lose three games in a row this season.

This is a situation you cannot just blame one entity for. It is becoming exceedingly clear with every passing match that the players, as bad as the coach may be, are also very much responsible for these performances.

Bayern have come into every game since the March international break without any indication of a tactical plan. The players look demoralized and clueless, and that is down to Tuchel without a shred of doubt. Tuchel has failed to harness the ability of these footballers properly, and it shows.

On the flip side, the coach is gone at the end of the season. He no longer has anything he needs to fight for, but the players do. They have the opportunity to make a statement before a big game, to salvage whatever is left of this season, to fight for their spots on the roster.

Yet they come onto the pitch, bearing the Bayern badge on their chest, and play like they have never played the sport before. They watched as Heidenheim turned the two-goal lead into a one-goal deficit and still failed to fight and give their all.

Every single player on the pitch today was atrocious. The defense, the midfield, and yes, even the attack. Just as soon as the whistle blew for the second half to begin, everyone on the pitch just forgot how to play the game.

The entire generation of players born in 1995-96 are shells of their selves. Dayot Upamecano dropped another absolute disasterclass and so did the entire defense. Kane, despite scoring, had some terrible finishing,

There’s only so much a manager can do. He can’t teach the players how to pass, defend or start attacks.

Bottom line: if this club’s fortunes are to improve, a new coach alone will not fix everything. Mediocre players will also need to depart, and the list is longer than you think.

Youngsters are better than proven professionals

The midfield looks lost without a certain Aleksandar Pavlović. Today, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer and at times even Joshua Kimmich all failed to bring to the table what a 19-year-old Pavlović would. They failed to resist press, failed to keep the ball, failed to conclusively start attacks, and failed to fight.

It only makes one wonder whether this applies only to the midfield.

