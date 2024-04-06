Match awards from Bayern Munich’s lifeless and pathetic 3-2 defeat to Heidenheim

Dora the Explorer asks Thomas Tuchel “Can Bayern Munich be worse next week?” The response she gets is “Yes, we can!” It was not necessarily a game of two halves for Bayern — it was for Heidenheim though who turned things around just like they did against VfB Stuttgart. This time, they won the game though. Here are the (not-so-deserved) awards:

Jersey Swap: The entire Heidenheim side

It was impossible to pick one player; the second half was a complete performance from the newly promoted side. Frank Schmidt must have reminded his side that Bayern’s backline can be beaten by a single long ball. They did it time and time again. In their first season in the Bundesliga, Heidenheim has won a lot of admirers.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

He was the best of a bad bunch. There is not much else that can be said about the Bayern’s defense today. Matthijs de Ligt should return for the first leg of the Arsenal tie in the UEFA Champions League.

Der Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala tried to take on the entire Heidenheim backline on his own at times to bring his team back into this game. He would have been better off passing the ball to teammates at times but it is not for lack of trying that things did not work out for Musiala today.

Der Bomber: Harry Kane

Kane scored a goal and missed a few chances. He was active and he tried his best. It doesn’t take much to win an award for Bayern Munich these days. So, Kane wins it.

Meister of the Match: Serge Gnabry

Gnabry’s London vibes returned as he scored and assisted a goal. He had a good game in general and will perhaps start in midweek. At least someone in Bayern is trending in the positive direction.