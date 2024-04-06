Lothar Matthäus expects Bayern Munich to sack Thomas Tuchel soon

Bayern Munich did it again. While everyone thought they had reached rock bottom against Borussia Dortmund last week, Bayern Munich managed to further beat those expectations in exciting fashion against FC Heidenheim, losing the game after leading with two goals going into halftime.

After such a debacle, there was bound to be a lot of backlash, and nobody is more suited to start it than Bayern Munich’s “favorite” pundit, Lothar Matthäus.

“Last week’s disappointing performance against Dortmund and today’s result say a lot,” commented Matthäus (as quoted by @SkySportDE, captured via @MiaSanMia) after the unbelievable loss. “Thomas Tuchel is no longer able to reach the team; he holds strange press conferences and makes strange statements. I can imagine that Bayern will react in the next 24 to 48 hours, because this can’t go on. The team somehow needs a new impetus, and Thomas Tuchel can no longer provide that.”

Always one to cause some kind of controversy, Matthäus didn’t stray much away from his usual self while trying to be the first to call for the trainer’s head.

What really is out of place this time around is that he is making a lot of sense. With the Champions League tie against Arsenal around the corner, it would be difficult to find any more Bayern Munich fans left who could argue with him right now.

