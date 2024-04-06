Union Berlin’s Christopher Trimmel eager to see how Bayern Munich responds if it goes trophyless

Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel is among those amazed at what Bayer Leverkusen has done this season. Trimmel is equally astounded that Bayern Munich could potentially go trophyless.

“It’s good that Leverkusen, a club other than Bayern, is at the top for once, although I’m curious to see how Bayern will respond if they don’t win anything in a season. That won’t be fun for German football,” Trimmel told Welt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich’s response — to date — will include a new coach and potentially, a different look for the roster. Will it yield better results in 2024/25?

