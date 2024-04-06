 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show has dropped! Chuck breaks down Bayern Munich's chances against Arsenal, the coaching situation, the potential of a comeback for Hansi Flick, and MORE!

Filed under:

Union Berlin’s Christopher Trimmel eager to see how Bayern Munich responds if it goes trophyless

How will Bayern Munich respond?

By CSmith1919
/ new
1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel is among those amazed at what Bayer Leverkusen has done this season. Trimmel is equally astounded that Bayern Munich could potentially go trophyless.

“It’s good that Leverkusen, a club other than Bayern, is at the top for once, although I’m curious to see how Bayern will respond if they don’t win anything in a season. That won’t be fun for German football,” Trimmel told Welt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich’s response — to date — will include a new coach and potentially, a different look for the roster. Will it yield better results in 2024/25?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Heidenheim? Check out why we think this “trap game” could pose some trouble ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League showdown against Arsenal FC next week. You can get the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works