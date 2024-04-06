Thomas Tuchel looking for bounceback effort from Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was thoroughly unhappy with his team’s effort in its 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Now, the squad will have a chance at redemption against Heidenheim, though Tuchel knows it will not be easy.

“We all wanted a different result [against Dortmund], are annoyed, also with the performance and the result. So, we have enough reasons. It was the basic values in football that we were lacking. That’s why we have a score to settle with ourselves. For us it’s about reaching our level every week. We need to show a reaction, do the basics again. That’s how we put the Dortmund performance behind us,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’ll see a classic David vs. Goliath game tomorrow, an emotional stadium that supports the home team. Of course, there’s a game after this that we’re looking at. But we can’t press the script button, we’re not taking responsibility away from anyone. If we want to achieve our Champions League dream, we have to deliver top performances every day, tighten up every day. We’re not going to let anyone off the hook.”

Tuchel’s squad will not be operating at full capacity as Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Aleks Pavlović, and Nous Mazraoui have all been ruled out. Knowing that, the manager might have to get creative.

“We have five potential starting XI players injured. So our tactical opportunities and competition are very limited. The injury situation this season is crazy. I had a few ideas in the past weeks on how we want to play against Arsenal and things we could have tried in the past few games — but we’re missing players all the time who play an important role in these plans. It starts with Manu up to the wingers. We’ll probably try to get players who didn’t play much recently into a rhythm tomorrow to see who’s ready,” said Tuchel.

