Unless a full on miracle is witness between now and the end of the season, it is a foregone conclusion that Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen will be winning the Bundesliga title this year. They are currently 13 points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table and are, remarkably, still unbeaten across all competitions this season and still in the running to also win both the DFB-Pokal and Europa League.

Alonso taking Leverkusen from a sixth place finish last season to running the league this season is nothing short of truly extraordinary, but Bayern’s mishaps and slipups this season have made Die Werkself’s job that much easier. It certainly does not take anything away from just how good they have been, but Bayern have been below par this season ad only took one point from the two meetings with Leverkusen this season — which accounts for at least five points of the current thirteen point gap.

Looking back on Bayern’s season thus far, Thomas Müller offered his collective thoughts on what’s been an underwhelming season from the Rekordmeister’s perspective, but an amazing one for Leverkusen’s, and neutral fans of the Bundesliga for that matter. There are surely a lot of people that want to see someone other than Bayern lift the Meisterschale.

As a whole, Müller conceded that there has been no stopping Leverkusen, but admitted there was a great deal of disappointment having not beaten them on either chance of asking and also losing to Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena for the first time in a long while.

“The table situation does not leave much room for speculation. Leverkusen are not showing any weaknesses and we are not delivering. The disappointing performance against BVB and Leverkusen’s last-minute win unfortunately fit this picture again. So the league title will probably go to Leverkusen. I’m frustrated that we did not manage a better performance and are not able to show our potential often enough. But at this point it’s also important for me to highlight the performance of the Leverkusen. To be unbeaten at this point of the season is really strong. Congratulations on this streak. We at FC Bayern now have to clean up the mess we have made for ourselves,” Bayern’s Raumdeuter explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Personally, it has not been the greatest season for Müller, as he had been out of favor with Thomas Tuchel for decent chunks of the season. He has tallied a total of four goals and eight assists across all competitions, which is by no means a stellar season for him, but he is hardly a part of the collective problems Bayern have had this season. The problems stem far beyond the production and attacking returns, or lack thereof, from one of several veteran players.

