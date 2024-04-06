Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman on injuries: “You always have to keep going”, adding that “I wouldn’t have a wife” without injuries

The injury problems of Bayern Munich’s Coman have been well known for a while. The supremely talented winger has been plagued by these injuries, missing significant amounts of time every single season. As of the time of writing, he is still trying to fully shake off an injury that has kept him sidelined for months.

Now nearing his 28th birthday, Coman is not a spring chicken anymore. He’s experienced those injuries time and time again but has also fought to regain full fitness time and time again. But what kind of impact does that have on the mind of the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player?

As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Coman spoke of the mentality he has gained, forged in the fires of pain and struggle of his returns from injury: “You always have to keep going. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Sometimes not. You always have to fight. That’s life.”

Sometimes life can be that simple. “You always have to fight.” Of course, it was heavily rumored that Coman was contemplating ending his career due to his many injuries years ago. Those rumors have completely dried up. It seems Coman just kept on fighting.

But his time on the sidelines has also taught the Frenchman the silver linings that come with these injuries. “Sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise, because I met my wife during the [2018] World Cup. If I’d been at the World Cup [for France], I wouldn’t have a wife. Now I have a wife and kids, sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise.”

Looking for more discussion and analysis on Bayern Munich’s coaching search, the upcoming tie against Arsenal FC in the Champions League, and thoughts on whether the team had lost its hunger? Then check out the latest edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: