Josip Stanišić disappointed Xabi Alonso won’t be joining him at Bayern Munich this summer

Bayern Munich loanee Josip Stanišić probably expected to win a Bundesliga title this season — he probably just thought it would be at the Allianz Arena with his parent club and not on loan with Bayer Leverkusen.

Things did not exactly go to plan, but the young defender is likely to get his Meisterschale anyway, as Die Werkself has run away with the league.

Stanišić, whose role has increased over the course of the season, said that he was hoping that Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso would join him back at Bayern Munich this summer.

“Well, I’m happy that he’s happy here. Of course, for me, it’s a bit disappointing. I may have hoped for a different outcome. In hindsight, it was the right step (to join Leverkusen). The hope was to get playing time and develop,” Stanišić told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “In the first half of the season, it was tough, I was often dissatisfied. But in the end, it’s about the team, which has improved tremendously. For me, it’s nice that I left Bayern but can still become a champion here. I’m just enjoying it.”

For Stanišić, his future at Bayern Munich will likely be contingent on who the new coach is. Until his loan assignment is over, however, the 24-year-old is solely focused on Bayer Leverkusen: “Until the last game is played, I’m not thinking of anything else. Let’s see, you never know what will happen in the summer.”

