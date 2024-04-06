Daley Blind thankful for time at Bayern Munich

Netherlands international Daley Blind had a brief tenure at Bayern Munich during the 2022/23 season, but he thoroughly enjoyed his stay in Bavaria.

“I was only at Bayern for six months and it was difficult to get a fair chance. I accepted my role because I was only there for such a short time,” Blind told Ransport’s Martin Volkmar (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Despite everything, it was a great experience, even though I maybe didn’t play that much. I worked with (Julian) Nagelsmann and (Thomas) Tuchel, two great coaches, and saw how things work in a big club like Bayern Munich and how players like (Thomas) Müller or (Joshua) Kimmich work and push themselves to the best every day. It was a very interesting time and something special to have been a small part of this club.”

Blind, though, was not really expected to be at the club longer than his loan stint. Not being able to take the field much, especially under Tuchel, likely limited any chance Blind had to establish that he could help the squad.

All that said, Blind still has great admiration for the club and his ex-teammates.

“I wasn’t surprised that I didn’t stay. That was okay with me. You have to be honest, I didn’t play that much to really show what I could do. That was their decision and my job to accept that role. And that’s what I did. I gave my best in every training session, to help the team. In the end it was a good experience,” said Blind. “(I) hope, of course, that they (Bayern) win the Champions League and I think they hope that too to save the season. Because I think it will be very difficult to catch Leverkusen given their lead. But you always have to believe — like last year. Anything can happen on the last matchday.”