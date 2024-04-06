Jamal Musiala still feels everything is possible for Bayern Munich

It is unlikely that Bayern Munich will catch Bayer Leverkusen and beat out Die Werkself to the Bundesliga title, but there is still a lot of football left to be played. Bayern is also still in the running to win the Champions League, but it will a tough away leg against Arsenal in the quarterfinals without being able to have travelling fans in attendance at the Emirates. UEFA handed Bayern fans a ban for the use of pyrotechnics in the away block against Lazio earlier on in the tournament.

Despite the predicament of not being able to have fans in North London for the away leg against Arsenal FC, Bayern’s Jamal Musiala is confident that anything is still possible for the Rekordmeister. There are only eight matches left in the Bundesliga, so Bayern still mathematically has a chance to eclipse Leverkusen, but realistically, it will just be about keeping as much pressure as possible on Xabi Alonso’s side for those remaining matches. Not to mention, Leverkusen still has the DFB-Pokal, Europa League, and Bundesliga that they are fighting for.

All things considered, everything is still to play for in Musiala’s estimation. “Everything is possible. With the second leg against Arsenal in our Allianz Arena we can secure a spot in the semifinals. I dream about the final at Wembley. It will be difficult to catch up with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. We will put as much pressure as possible. We hope we’ll still get something out of this difficult season. At best a title,” Bayern’s number 42 recently explained to Sport Bild in a lengthy interview (via @iMiaSanMia).