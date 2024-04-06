Agent: Mathys Tel declares Bayern Munich commitment despite “cloudy” conditions

Bayern Munich young gun Mathys Tel has earned his share of playing time — and highlights — this season, but his trajectory has clearly not reached the heights he had hoped.

Still, the 18-year-old reaffirmed his commitment to the Bavarians this month with a contract extension through 2029. As his agent Gadiri Camara stressed, it was a display of faith in the squad, and in the vision for Tel outlined by the current sporting bosses at Bayern.

“It’s easy to sign a new contract when the sun is in the sky,” Camara said in comments captured by Tz (via @iMiaSanMia). “But when it’s cloudy like right now, you have to show your commitment. It’s a good way to be a legend and to begin a new era. That’s what Mathys wants. And that’s why he signed that contract until 2029.”

A Bayern legend? That is something you get to be only if you stick around for a while...and produce a lot of on-field success. The standard in Bavaria is high — he would be immediately following the footsteps of no less than Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane — but for Tel, the hunger is plainly there. Auf geht’s!

