Comeback! Germany Frauen score three straight to power past Austria

EURO qualifiers off to a good start!

Austria v Germany - UEFA EURO 2025 Women’s Qualifiers Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Women’s EURO qualifying kicked off for Germany and Austria and it was a thrilling 3-2 win for the Germans.

It was the worst of starts as Austria’s hard-working forward Eileen Campbell scored twice inside 20 minutes to put Germany in a serious hole. Bayern Munich winger Klara Bühl struck back however, striking from just outside the edge of the box before half-time to cut the deficit to a manageable 2-1.

Bühl picked up right where she left off less than five minutes into the second half, slipping behind the lines and collecting from midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea FC) and firing home her second.

In the 63rd minute, Germany completed its comeback through Bayern’s Giulia Gwinn, who scored from a penalty. Highlights below.

Bayern was well-represented in the starting lineup, with Sydney Lohmann (midfield) and Lea Schüller (striker) starting alongside Bühl and Gwinn — in addition to Wolfsburg defensive midfielder Lena Oberdorf, who is transferring to Bayern next year.

