Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich is trudging along towards the end of its Bundesliga season. On track to produce results about on par in recent years in terms of points, this season feels like an absolute failure for the Bavarians next to Leverkusen’s championship-caliber display.

But the games still must be played. Pride is on the line, at least.

Thomas Tuchel had Bayern flying high before the international break. It all came crashing down in a lifeless defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and now the Bavarians have to pick up and go again. Can Bayern return to form in time for the Champions League quarterfinals vs. Arsenal FC?

