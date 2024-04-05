 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show has dropped! Chuck breaks down Bayern Munich's chances against Arsenal, the coaching situation, the potential of a comeback for Hansi Flick, and MORE!

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Still gotta play the games.

Bayern Munich is trudging along towards the end of its Bundesliga season. On track to produce results about on par in recent years in terms of points, this season feels like an absolute failure for the Bavarians next to Leverkusen’s championship-caliber display.

But the games still must be played. Pride is on the line, at least.

Thomas Tuchel had Bayern flying high before the international break. It all came crashing down in a lifeless defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and now the Bavarians have to pick up and go again. Can Bayern return to form in time for the Champions League quarterfinals vs. Arsenal FC?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

