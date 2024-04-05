Official: Bayern Munich and technical director Marco Neppe part ways

Per a release from its club website, Bayern Munich and technical director Marco Neppe have agreed to part ways:

FC Bayern and its technical director Marco Neppe have agreed to end their cooperation by mutual consent after 10 successful years. Neppe joined FC Bayern from Bayer Leverkusen on 1 July 2014 and most recently held the position of technical director.

Neppe thanked the club for his time working within the front office.

“I would like to thank FC Bayern for the trust, support and, above all, the opportunity I was given here. It was a challenging, exciting and successful time, with the 2020 treble as the highlight. I wish FC Bayern and its wonderful fans maximum success for the future. FC Bayern will remain part of my history and I am proud of that,” Neppe remarked.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said that he appreciated Neppe’s effort.

“I would like to thank Marco Neppe for this long cooperation. We celebrated many successes during this period, and under Marco Neppe we discovered outstanding talents such as Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala, who have matured into world-class players in Munich,” Dreesen remarked. “He was an important factor in squad planning and, not least because of his excellent network, also in the completion of many transfers. We wish Marco Neppe all the best for the future.”

