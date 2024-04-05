Bayern Munich without five players ahead of Heidenheim tilt

Because of injuries and illnesses, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel does not have all the weapons that he might normally have access to in his arsenal.

Five key players will not be available to the head coach against Heidenheim.

“Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Aleks Pavlović, and Nous Mazraoui are not in the squad tomorrow. Rapha Guerreiro is back in the squad. The problem is that all five players are out not because of rest, but all have problems. Therefore they are a doubt for Arsenal as well,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Pavlović)’s got an infection and is completely flat. “The main problem with Leroy is his pubic bone. With Kingsley it’s muscular. He had muscular problems after the game against Dortmund. Thankfully we’ve got the confirmation that it’s nothing structural, but they’re problems that mean he can’t play.”

When asked if he would rest some other key players like Jamal Musiala, Tuchel spurned the idea.

“They don’t need a rest. They’ve just had a week break. We have to prepare seriously for tomorrow. Especially in the situation we are in, we have to focus on the here and now. The focus is always on the next game, and that will not change,” Tuchel said.

At center-back, Tuchel left the door open for changes, too. While Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt have been the starters of late, the manager did not commit to keeping either player in the XI.

“Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier have done extremely well together. We also had very good games with Minjae and Upa. The decision on who plays tomorrow has not been made yet. The decision on who plays the next games has not been made either. We have four good center-backs and all of them want to play. We’ll decide from game to game who fits best,” Tuchel stated.

Who ever gets the call, Tuchel wants to see a more inspired effort.

“We want competition and the opportunity to make things happen tactically. You need alternatives for that. I’m really unhappy with the way we played against Dortmund. There’s no reason to hide away and mope. We’ll carry on, we tried to push the team again. We’ll carry on to the end with our heads held high. We’ll now have a good final training session and then travel to Heidenheim,” Tuchel remarked. “As unsatisfactory as the season has been, we still have one goal, which is to get to Wembley. We have to give it our all every day. We can’t let our conviction and ambition drop even one percent. We’re unhappy with the situation, but we’ll do everything we can to squeeze the maximum out of it.”

