Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Round-up: Alexander Nübel could be Manuel Neuer’s successor; Some transfer possibilities; Daniel Peretz and Johannes Schenk could be loaned for 2024/25

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Alexander Nübel is the favorite to eventually succeed Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich:

Alexander Nübel is currently the favourite to succeed Manuel Neuer in the future. Everyone at Bayern is happy with Nübel’s performances in Stuttgart. Uli Hoeneß, in particular, is impressed and is a fan of the goalkeeper, which is the most significant factor for Nübel to have a future at Bayern.

Altschäffl went deeper in a separate report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) stating that Nübel could get loaned out again to VfB Stuttgart and that he is also drawing interest from AS Roma and Newcastle United:

Bayern are preparing for life after Manuel Neuer should the captain decide to retire after the end of his contract in 2025. The club is exploring alternatives in the background Alexander Nübel is a logical candidate. Christoph Freund and Max Eberl are in contact with him. The club’s bosses still believe Nübel could be a successor to Manuel Neuer. Bayern’s plan is to offer Nübel a new 4-5 year contract and loan him out again to Stuttgart for at least a year to play Champions League football and continue to develop. Newcastle and Roma have recently inquired about the goalkeeper, who feels comfortable in Stuttgart.

Interestingly, Sven Ulreich had some thoughts on the topic.

“It’s almost impossible to replace a goalkeeper like Manuel. He’s a legend, an extremely strong goalkeeper. But at some point there will be someone who will grow into it,” Ulreich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Peretz could go on loan

You might have read the section above and wondered what about Daniel Peretz? Well, Altschäffl is reporting that Peretz could head out on a loan assignment during the summer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern bosses are happy with the development and training performances of Daniel Peretz. Nevertheless, he’s expected to leave the club on loan in the summer in order to get match practice at the highest level.

Possible replacement for Neuer — non-Bayern division

Some of the options that Bayern Munich could be looking at to replace Neuer, who are not currently affiliated with the club, are as follows — Porto’s Diogo Costa, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are also looking at the foreign goalkeeper market. Porto’s Diogo Costa and Milan’s Mike Maignan are high on the list. Either would be a ‘statement signing’. Costa and Maignan have proven their qualities at the highest level but both would be expensive. Another name on the list is Brighton’s Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (21). The club has scouted Verbruggen who has recently shown his potential in the game against Germany, but still needs to show consistency.

Schenk could stay put

Per kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich loanee Johannes Schenk could stay another season on loan with Preußen Münster:

Johannes Schenk could stay for another season at Preußen Münster on loan. Schenk is under contract at Bayern until 2025, so he would have to sign a new deal for that to happen. Starting goalkeeper Maximilian Schulze Niehues will retire at the end of the season “I’d have no problem staying here. The city, the team, the club are all great,” says Schenk.

