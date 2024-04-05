Rudi Völler discusses a potential extension for Julian Nagelsmann with the DFB

Julian Nagelsmann has been catching fire this past international break and all of Germany (except some Bayern Munich fans) want to see the young manager extend his contract with the DFB. The DFB certainly agrees and Rudi Völler has made it clear the national team wishes to keep Nagelsmann around long term.

In a recent interview with Sky Sport Völler was asked about extending Nagelsmann beyond Euro 2024.

“We had already expressed before the two successful international matches that we can imagine continuing with him until the next World Cup. That would be our big wish” said Rudi Völler on extending Julian Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It seems as though the DFB didn’t need convincing in the former Bayern Munich manager but the two consecutive wins have only secured their confidence in their coach. However, the larger issue at hand is whether or not Nagelsmann actually wants to stay or if he has different aspirations.

“Yes, of course. He has a lot of enquiries, but of course he knows that we have a good team with which we could achieve something in the coming years. Coaching a national team is something really special. It’s the most important team we have in Germany. I think he likes that. That’s important to know. At the end we’ll discuss it in calm. Of course he knows that we’d like to continue with him.” Völler added.

It is likely that we see a decision made in the coming weeks before the European Championships but fans might just have to wait and see what the future holds for Germany.

