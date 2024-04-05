Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, injuries, and more!

Bayer Leverkusen have all but earned this season’s Bundesliga crown, but Bayern Munich still has to play out its final seven games while looking ahead to a Champions League quarterfinals tie vs. Arsenal FC.

It begins with an early match on Saturday vs. mid-table Heidenheim, enjoying their first season ever in the Bundesliga after last season’s 2. Bundesliga championship.

If Bayern wins out, they will have 81 points in the table — 10 more than last season, four-to-five more than the previous two. Leverkusen, currently undefeated, would only have to earn no more than eight points out of its last seven to potentially concede.

Never say never...right?

Team news

Thomas Tuchel has announced five players will not be available: Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Aleksandar Pavlović, and Noussair Mazraoui — and they are all also “doubts” for Arsenal.

This leaves the lineup very open. Rest must be a consideration, even if Tuchel denies it — as the Bavarians have to play again Tuesday, and travel to London to do so. Against the pacy Gunners, the Bayern coach may have ideas similar to what he employed last year vs. Manchester City: namely, no Thomas Müller, and more pace in his back-line as well. So this match is ideal for the Raumdeuter to play from the start, with Leroy Sané — who badly needs to clear his head — or Mathys Tel coming on to replace him in the second half.

But Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae have not had a run of games recently, either, so this could be a good time to ease them back in the side.

Here is how the line-up could look:

