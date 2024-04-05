Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané leaves individual session early; Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer continue running; Bouna Sarr back working with the ball; and MORE!

Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman continued their small group program on Thursday instead of attending the regular team training sessions, but it would not last long for Sané.

The Germany international needed to leave the training session early after some light jogging. It appears that whatever is ailing the winger is causing more problems than was originally anticipated.

The first video from Abendzeitung’s Victor Catalina shows the duo doing some jogging:

Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman still training individually today. Manuel Neuer wasn‘t with the team ahead of #FCHFCB either. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/X5T1iTCuOf — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 4, 2024

The next video is a bit more ominous as Sané appears to be lagging behind a bit. The 28-year-old would eventually leave the session:

Update: Sané just went inside early. Only Coman left now with Prof. Dr. Broich. #FCHFCB #FCBayern https://t.co/99kyxLt7t0 — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 4, 2024

Bild added more context (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Concerns over Leroy Sané are getting bigger. The winger was unable to take part in team training today and only worked individually alongside Kingsley Coman. Sané couldn’t keep up with the pace and left the pitch after 20 minutes. Playing Saturday seems almost impossible.

Neuer continues solo training

Manuel Neuer did some working out today as well, but did not do any football training as of yet:

⚪️ Today Manuel #Neuer is again doing individual running laps.

Bild provided more detail on Neuer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Manuel Neuer has not resumed team training yet and only completed a session without the ball. Even though the session was more intense today, a comeback against Heidenheim is unlikely. Tuesday’s game against Arsenal is much more important for Neuer and for Bayern.

Manuel Neuer working on his comeback pic.twitter.com/UTCEdAuITY — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 4, 2024

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Neuer’s primary goal is to be ready for Tuesday against Arsenal FC:

Manuel Neuer is determined to get fit in time for Tuesday’s game against Arsenal. As for the Heidenheim game, Neuer would like to play, but won’t take any unnecessary risks - he’s working to be available against Arsenal.

Sarr back on the ball

Bouna Sarr’s rehab from his ACL tear is progressing as he is back working with the ball after a few weeks of physical and conditioning training:

Four months later, Bouna Sarr is back training with the ball.



Compliment to #FCBayern‘s medical team, doing once again a terrific job building up a player from this severe injury so quickly, just like in Lucas Hernández‘ case a year ago. https://t.co/wpOj9l1aIV pic.twitter.com/bTHKXhUxLe — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 4, 2024

Random training pics

