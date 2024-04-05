Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke wants DFB to extend Julian Nagelsmann contract

After Germany’s pair of friendly wins over France and the Netherlands in March, there is now a rediscovered air of optimism heading into this summer’s European Championships. Only friendlies against Ukraine and Greece stand between now and Germany’s opening match of the competition against Scotland at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. On paper, too, Germany should be considered to be favorites to make it out of Group A that is comprised of the host nation, Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland.

Interestingly enough, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is a candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern among a small list of other candidates. Ralf Rangnick and Roberto De Zerbi are also currently realistic candidates and Xabi Alonso is no longer in the running after proclaiming his desire to stay with Bayer Leverkusen next season.

While it could be a romantic reunion of sorts if Nagelsmann was to return to Bayern, at least as some would consider it to be so, there is also talk of the DFB potentially extending his contract. His current contract is set to expire after the Euros this summer, but there is a feeling with key members of the DFB and German football that he could be the right man for the long-term future of the German national team.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is one of those people in the camp of wanting the DFB to extend Nagelsmann’s contract to keep him at the helm for longer than just this summer. The Speaker of the DFL e.V. Executive Committee is confident such an extension would be a positive thing for German football. “The DFB should now try to extend Julian’s contract. And if the DFB manages to sign him for longer, then it would be good for German football. I’m staying out of it a bit so that no one says I had any influence. Julian knows how you should play football. He’s very conceptual, he has the right mix. He was in Hoffenheim, he was in Leipzig, he was at Bayern — Julian has been successful at every place he’s been at so far. When you’re successful at three different types of clubs, then you have a good CV,” Watzke explained on a recent podcast episode of Spielmacher – Der EM-Talk (via @iMiaSanMia).

An extension from the DFB is possible to come before the Euros even kickoff this summer; some would consider that premature, while others, like Watzke, would be in favor of such a decision. He is also a fan favorite to replace Tuchel at Bayern, so a DFB extension would take him out of the running for the Rekordmeister and they would be left more than likely getting a manager with far less experience in German and/or European competition.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Heidenheim? Check out why we think this “trap game” could pose some trouble ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League showdown against Arsenal FC next week. You can get the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: