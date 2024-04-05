Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid posturing that it doesn’t need Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Thomas Tuchel probably not going back to Chelsea; That time Kai Havertz rejected Madrid; Joshua Kimmich to stay at Bayern?; and MORE!

Real Madrid has been strongly linked to Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies for months, but with the very strong negotiating stance in tow, the Spaniards are getting the word out that they do not necessarily need the Canadian:

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies has filled plenty of column space in recent months, but back in the Spanish capital, the consequences of his move are uncertain. While Los Blancos are keen to move on French defender Ferland Mendy, Carlo Ancelotti continues to stand by him. The 28-year-old has just over a year left on his deal, and Real Madrid are keen to sell him this summer. However Diario AS say that Ancelotti is opposed to that idea, and continues to stand by him. His competition Fran Garcia has barely had a look in during 2024, with Mendy starting 12 of the last 14 games, only missing two through injury precaution and suspension. What they say is certain is that only two of Davies, Garcia and Mendy will be at the club next season. If Mendy is to stay, then he will have to choose between a contract renewal and an exit this summer, but Real Madrid will listen to offers for Mendy, considering Garcia a more ideal back up to the Canadian. Yet Ancelotti continues to trust Mendy.

As expected, Real Madrid does not need to spend a euro more than it wants to for Davies — which means that Bayern Munich is in a very precarious position.

Outgoing Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel likely is not headed back to Chelsea FC:

The pressure continues to ramp up on Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino following the Blues’ draw with Burnley on Saturday and it is believed that Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel are not in the running to replace the Argentine coach at Stamford Bridge. The West London club have been experiencing another poor season as Pochettino has failed to turn Chelsea’s young squad into some sort of team. That hit a new low on Saturday as relegation-threatened Burnley managed to come away from Stamford Bridge with a point despite being down to 10 men. Chelsea fans have not been happy with their Pochettino but the Blues coach will not be judged until the end of the season says Ben Jacobs in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside. The transfer expert has also stated that Chelsea are looking at their options but former managers Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel are not in the running for the job at present. “We hear a lot of names linked with replacing Pochettino, particularly Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Hansi Flick; whilst some fans are dreaming of a Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel return, although it’s not thought either are being considered despite the obvious short-term PR win,” Jacobs said. “No candidate is actually being seriously pursued to date, and Chelsea sources insist in particular that De Zerbi is not on the radar as it stands. Chelsea are merely succession planning, much like Manchester United. This is normal when a change might be necessary and is something the club likely started on day one of Pochettino arriving given his contract is short. Succession planning should not be confused with formally interviewing others or starting to replace Pochettino. You can both look at options to avoid managerial limbo and still want to make it work with your manager, and that’s kind of where Chelsea are at.”

Bayern Munich will be squaring off with Germany international Kai Havertz next week when the Bavarians travel to London to battle Arsenal FC in the Champions League.

Before Havertz made his initial jaunt to London to play for Chelsea FC, he actually rejected an offer from Real Madrid:

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has revealed that Kai Havertz had the chance to join Real Madrid before his move to Chelsea in 2020. The Blues paid £75m (€85m at the time) to lure a 21-year-old Havertz over to Stamford Bridge but, despite scoring the winning goal in a Champions League final, the German never lived up to sky-high expectations and was sold to Arsenal last summer. While he is now finding his feet on the opposite side of London, Havertz’s career could have looked a lot different if he had taken Carro’s advice and joined Real Madrid. In an interview with Onda Cero, Carro revealed that Madrid were prepared to sign Havertz for €80m but they could only afford to do so in 2021, and the forward declined to wait around for an offer to arrive. “I tried to convince Kai to wait, but he wanted to win titles,” Carro confessed. “We sold to Chelsea. One of the reasons was the ambition he had.

Despite numerous rumors linking him to a move elsewhere, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich might not be totally sold on a transfer.

That might disappoint Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid among others:

Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid target Joshua Kimmich has revealed his demands to continue at Bayern Munich. The future of Joshua Kimmich has been the talk of the town for a while now. Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keen on his signatures and will look to pounce if an opportunity presents itself. But, for now, Bayern Munich could still end up extending his stay at the club as the player has put forward his demands to continue at the club. The German international hasn’t had the best of seasons this time out under Thomas Tuchel. And, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025, he has been considering his future at the club. Kimmich has put forward his demands to continue at the German club. The 29-year-old wants to meet the next coach who will take over from Tuchel before making a decision on his future and Bayern’s sporting director general, Max Eberl has confirmed it. Whoever takes charge of the German club starting next season will have a huge say on Kimmich’s future. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in the services of the 29-year-old defensive midfielder. It is claimed that Gunners star Kai Havertz had a ‘private’ chat with the versatile midfielder – who is valued at €60million (£51million) by Transfermarkt – during the recent international break, with the club ‘using this conversation to gauge the Bayern star’s interest’.

How does Bayern Munich rebound from a devastating 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund?

While Heidenheim is not a juggernaut, it is unclear just how healthy and focused the Bavarians are — especially with a Champions League match against Arsenal FC on Tuesday.

Some would consider this the classic “trap game”, so Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel might have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to get his squad motivated and mentally on-point for this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Updates on injured Bayern Munich players.

Corralling the disappointment of a season lost.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Newcastle United are allegedly working on deals for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande:

Arsenal have reportedly matched Chelsea’s bid for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande, but also face competition from Bayern Munich and Newcastle for the man tipped to be the next Virgil van Dijk. Diomande moved from FC Midtjylland for £6.5m in January 2023 and has caught the eye of European giants through his performances since. Portuguese outlet Record claim Chelsea have offered £51m plus bonuses for the 20-year-old as they prepare for veteran Thiago Silva’s departure, and that bid has now been matched by Arsenal, who were suitably impressed while scouting teammate Viktor Gyokeres to open the chequebook. Bayern and Newcastle are also thought to be interested in Diomande, who has a reported release clause of £69m.

At one point, Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram was on Bayern Munich’s radar — as was Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Funny enough, the futures of the two players could be tied and Bayern Munich might not be involved at all:

Barcelona have added Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram to their list of summer targets, believing he could be cheaper than Everton’s Amadou Onana. The Frenchman could be available for around £30m.

The Athletic indicated that Arsenal FC has turned its focus to rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Martin Zubimendi:

Onana is also not expected to join Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners instead keen on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Bayern Munich suffered a deflating and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, which left fans angry, puzzled, and...maybe even sad.

So, yeah, it was not great.

But maybe — just maybe — not all hope is lost heading into the stretch run of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the burning topics on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works Show: