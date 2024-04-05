Weekend Warm-up: Is this the end for Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich?; Bundesliga and Champions League predictions; Throwing it back to Naked Eyes; Recapping Curb Your Enthusiasm; and MORE!

Rumors have been swirling for weeks regarding Joshua Kimmich’s future at Bayern Munich and it is becoming very clear that the Germany international is not exactly a lock to return to Bavaria after this season.

Kimmich was the subject of early season criticism from head coach Thomas Tuchel, verbally sparred over his role as a No. 6 on the squad, and eventually returned to right-back after a slew of injuries affected the squad (at the same time where Aleksandar Pavlović emerged as a good, consistent option in the central midfield).

While it is unclear what role the club envisions for Kimmich moving forward, there is at least a little speculation that his days as a midfielder in Bavaria could be over.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona have all been at least loosely linked to the 29-year-old, whose career is, indeed, at a crossroads.

For Kimmich, a decision from his end will depend on who Bayern Munich hires as its new coach.

“Josh says very clearly: ‘Max, I want to know who the new coach is.’ — Then these questions will arise. Whether he wants it [to stay], whether we want it, is ultimately up to Joshua to decide. But the first question is the question of the coach,” club executive Max Eberl told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen did not want to lend any credence to the recent rumors regarding Kimmich’s potential exit.

“We don’t always have to comment on every headline,” Dreesen told Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Once considered a keystone player for the club and a future captain, Kimmich’s star seems to have lost its luster at the club and with fans. Often a target on social media, Kimmich is no longer the player fans are looking to as the leader for Bayern Munich’s next generation.

Kimmich will have options to leave this summer and might finally consider them.

How do you feel about Kimmich and his potential future with Bayern Munich?

Poll How do you feel about Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich? He needs to stay, he belongs at Bayern Munich.

He should stay, he has good football left to play in Bavaria.

I really don’t know if he should stay or go at this point.

He should go. It is time for a change.

He needs to go. Bayern Munich just needs to turn the page.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 39 (Bavarian Football Works)

After getting upset by Borussia Dortmund last week, Bayern Munich is a club grasping at straws for this season and the future.

There is still great talent on the roster, but how it functions for the rest of this season and if it will even be around next season remain to be seen. With so many storylines going on, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Show:

Is it impossible for Bayern Munich to take down Arsenal FC in the Champions League at this point?

Are Bayern Munich players missing the necessary hunger and edge required to win at the highest levels?

The field is narrowing for Bayern Munich’s coaching search and there still is no clear leader in the clubhouse. As the days go by, could Hansi Flick end up being the choice, who makes the most sense?

Why Flick could really be the right guy to take the helm.

Breaking down the second to last episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Song of the Week: “Always Something There to Remind Me” by Naked Eyes

Well, it was time for a hit from the 80s that will surely be divisive in the comments. Whatever your stance, the song is still great in my mind — and if you did not know, it is a cover song.

By far the most unique take on the song, Naked Eyes but their spin on the tune with aplomb.

Released in 1983, the song was pretty much everywhere and I still enjoy it:

Shred me in the comments at-will...I always liked this song!

Entertainment Rundown

Curb Your Enthusiasm — Season 12, Episode 9

Well, Larry David did it again. A classic episode of Curb that contained all of the conflict and awkwardness that we have to know and love.

The “Happy Ending” sequence was so typical of Curb. The look on the face of the masseuse when she thought Larry was asking for something more than a typical massage was priceless.

Larry not reading the manuscript was more classic Curb stuff. It was a good, minor storyline to help move the show along and further establish that Larry simply doesn’t care about common courtesies.

Leon’s face about the Shingles vaccine had me rolling. Leon was a force in the episode. A million funny lines and facial expressions.

Larry’s inability to get the zipper up and Leon’s explanation as to why was awesome and then being followed up by Leon harassing Larry’s new lawyer was some of Leon’s best work.

The look on Susie’s face (in the background) when it came out that Larry and Ken/Kendra was hilarious. In general, Susie was hysterical in that scene, but her facial expressions in the background were incredible.

The whole backstory was hilarious and somehow Bruce Springsteen pulled off being in that scene pretty seamlessly.

Springsteen getting COVID because of Larry was also terrific.

The floor f!€£3# storyline was another great one.

The convergence of 2020 storylines with COVID, #MeToo, etc did date the show a bit, but it still worked for laughs.

Lorenzo’s floor f!€£3# speech was incredible.

The convergence of storylines — Springsteen, the restaurant, Ken/Kendra, the masseuse, the floor f!€£3#, COVID, the manuscript, the zipper — was again, just brilliant.

Overall, it does seems like Larry is going to recreate the Seinfeld ending. It seems like Larry was going to make it a point to take another run at this kind of ending. It has potential given how many “character witnesses” might be called to testify against Larry, but what a risk to take for one of television’s all-time great shows.

Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich

How does Bayern Munich rebound from a devastating 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund?

While Heidenheim is not a juggernaut, it is unclear just how healthy and focused the Bavarians are — especially with a Champions League match against Arsenal FC on Tuesday.

Some would consider this the classic “trap game”, so Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel might have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to get his squad motivated and mentally on-point for this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Updates on injured Bayern Munich players.

Corralling the disappointment of a season lost.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

Heidenheim is no slouch, but Bayern Munich should be able to walk away with a victory. There is an outside chance that Bayern Munich has mentally checked out in Bundesliga. It is not time to believe that is the case just yet, but this game could end up proving me wrong if Bayern Munich is not careful. If so, it would not be shocking for the Bavarians to take an “L” here.

Prediction: Heidenheim 2-3 Bayern Munich

Bonus Champions League Prediction

Part of me still believes that this Bayern Munich squad is among the best in Europe when it comes to pure talent...and talent can turn it up at any moment. Gun to my head, I still say Bayern Munich is a more talented team than Arsenal FC from top-to-bottom.

There is a chance that Bayern Munich comes out and plays a high-intensity, determined style that powers them to a win. However, we just have not seen that version of Bayern Munich of late or really much at all over the course of this season.

It feels like Tuchel will make some changes to XI and that Arsenal will use its home field advantage to eek out a close win. With that, the Bavarians will be in a very difficult spot when the second leg occurs at the Allianz Arena.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen

FC Köln 2-1 VfL Bochum

SC Freiburg 1-2 RB Leipzig

Mainz 05 1-0 SV Darmstadt 98

Union Berlin 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

Hoffenheim 3-2 FC Augsburg

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Prediction Records