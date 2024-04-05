WrestleMania XL season: Bayern Munich players as WWE Superstars

FINALLY! Bayern Munich is ready to lay the smackdown on Arsenal FC in the Champions League in front of The Millions (AND MILLIONS) of football fans around the world. With WrestleMania XL around the corner, we thought comparing some of the Bavarians to WWF/WWE Superstars would be a fun idea. Take it with a grain of salt. So... Just Bring it!

Manuel Neuer - John Cena

The two are considered the GOAT in their respective industry/position. Both of them have an aura that exudes confidence and dominance. “Your time is up, my time is now” is what Alexander Nübel from VfB Stuttgart might be thinking as he hopes to retire The Wall.

Eric Dier - Brock Lesnar

Both can be physically intimidating and blunt. In his Tottenham days, Dier was seen lashing out at teammates and fans on one occasion or two... Hopefully, he will be a towering presence against Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka without sending them to Suplex City.

Matthijs de Ligt - Kurt Angle

The Dutchman may not be an Olympic Gold Medalist like Angle, but technique and clinical execution are attributes that both athletes have. Unfortunately, just like Angle, de Ligt seems to be prone to injury. Did you know that Kurt Angle had a “broken freakin’ neck” when he won gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics? Yeah, we do not want any of that.

Dayot Upamecano - Bobby Lashley

Upamecano and Lashley are both powerhouses. Both have what it takes to be dominant forces, but both seem shaky at times. Upamecano has been under a lot of scrutiny due to some game-deciding mistakes. Fingers crossed that he will be back to his former self.

Kim Min-jae - Taka Michinoku

Michinoku is considered a legend in Japan, and many believe that he was one of the best cruiserweights of all time. Kim and Michinoku almost share the same height and weight. The South Korean has been on the bench as of late, but in due time, he will be back to create a legacy of his own in Bavaria!

Alphonso Davies - Kofi Kingston

These two have the skills (and speed) to make it very far. However, neither of them seems entirely happy at the moment. They might be thinking that the grass is greener somewhere else. With Phonzie going to Real Madrid looking more and more realistic as he is pulling a David Alaba, it’s time to bring in Grimaldo from Bayer 04 Leverkusen Theo Hernández from AC Milan.

Joshua Kimmich - “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Loved and hated throughout their careers, both have a loose-cannon side to them. Both are short-tempered and easily provoked. Why aren’t these two on the WrestleMania card?

The Texas Rattlesnake vs The Bavarian Boomslang. Book it!

Leon Goretzka - The Rock

Both are jacked, obviously. Both of them are also jacks of all trades. While Rocky acts, sings, plays instruments,... shines up his boot real nice, turns it sideways, and sticks it straight up your candy... Goretzka has played as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a winger, and even a full-back. Only the bald head is missing...

Leroy Sané - Shawn Michaels

Style, explosiveness, and so much potential. Both can put on breathtaking performances when the conditions are right. As long as Sané does not have a hibernation phase until the end of the season, he should be inking a new deal soon and become an important Showstopper for the Champions League match-up against Arsenal.

Thomas Müller - The Undertaker

Rest. In. Peace. - Müller is far from doing any resting. He is just as important today as he was five, ten, fifteen,... many years ago. He is a phenom like The Undertaker. Both are respected immensely, are masters of mind games, show resilience, and already have an immortal legacy.

Harry Kane - Sting

Both are charismatic, popular, and consistent. Kane and Sting have also both been part of many charitable causes. While Sting is known for magical performances, we already know that Yer a wizard, Harry. Time to rock some face paint and bag a goal or two against David Raya.

Bonus:

Bouna Sarr - R-Truth

Yes, both are subject to a lot of memes, but they may become important someday. What’s up?!

What are your thoughts on these comparisons? IT DOESN’T MATTER what your thoughts are on this! (It actually does a lot!)

