Agent: Bayern Munich job “interesting” for Bologna coach Thiago Motta

Now that Bayern Munich’s apparent top choice for head coach, Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, is off the market, the search for Thomas Tuchel’s successor is wide open.

While there are some big name candidates — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeneß, Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi, even former Bayern man Hansi Flick — even more coaches may throw their names into the ring.

That appears to be the case now with Bologna’s intriguing manager, Thiago Motta.

From Tutto Mercato, via @iMiaSanMia:

Thiago Motta’s agent Alessandro Canovi says the Bayern job is interesting for his client: “The confirmation of Xabi Alonso staying at Bayer Leverkusen has opened up several important candidatures for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. And there’s Barcelona. They are three interesting and very coveted benches right now. At the moment the only fact is that Motta has an expiring contract with Bologna. Will he stay at Bologna? I can’t say, because I have no negotiations with anyone” [@TuttoMercatoWeb]

Motta, 41, is one of football’s more tactically interesting managers. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is leading his Bologna side to fourth currently in Serie A, and featuring former Bayern academy product Joshua Zirkzee.

Would Bayern reciprocate the interest — and go again for a young manager with innovative ideas?

