All grown up, Michaël Cuisance regrets missteps at Bayern Munich

One of the most curious Bayern Munich transfers in recent years was the acquisition of Michaël Cuisance from Borussia Mönchengladbach back in 2019.

A good talent, there was simply no role for Cuisance in Bavaria when he was acquired or really at any point during his tumultuous tenure with the club. An argument could be made that it was the perfect mix for failure — and that is exactly what happened.

However, Cuisance did find his way into quite a few — alleged — controversies during his time in Bavaria. An alleged scuffle with Robert Lewandowski? Reportedly tossing a training bib at Julian Nagelsmann? Yup, Cuisance had his moments.

Now, Cuisance is on loan at VfL Osnabrück from Venezia and looking to revamp a once-promising career.

“Today I’m a different Mika than I was back then [at Bayern]. I have changed, especially off the pitch. When I went to FC Bayern, I thought to myself: I’ve made it. And then I didn’t work hard enough anymore. Today I know that I should have given 200% and done extra sessions. It was a great opportunity and I threw it away. I wasn’t ready,” said Cuisance.

That is a deep statement from a player who sometimes came across as petulant or immature during his time in Bavaria. Playing mostly as a No. 8, Cuisance has three goals and one assist in 19 games in 2. Bundesliga. The turnaround has started for the Frenchman, but now it will be up to him to push onward and continue to improve.

