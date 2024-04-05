Bayern Munich loanee Frans Krätzig focused on present, not worried about what might be next in Bavaria

Bayern Munich loanee Frans Krätzig has excelled during his loan with Austria Wien and has had no regrets about leaving Bavaria despite the slew of injuries that occurred after he left.

“No, actually not. I have 100% decided to move to Austria and want to prove myself here. So it would be stupid to want to go back after two weeks. But of course I watch Bayern games and get excited. I stand in front of the TV, screaming and wondering what’s suddenly going on. I’m emotional about it, but at the same time I feel very comfortable here. I’m not giving any thought to wanting to go back to Bayern right now,” Krätzig told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The left-back indicated that he has a good relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund, but admitted that his frame of reference for comparing executives is not exactly great.

“I can’t make a final judgment because I don’t really know what it was like before Christoph. In any case, I have a very good relationship with him. We always have very good and honest conversations. He understands me, I understand him. You notice a bit of the Salzburg school in him. He relies heavily on young players. I believe that he first has to leave his mark on the club. That’s not easy at a club as big as FC Bayern. But if you give it time, it can be a very good match between Christoph Freund and Bayern Munich,” Krätzig said. “I am in regular contact with (Richard Kitzbichler, Bayern Munich’s rep for loaned players). It’s very nice to still have a constant connection with your parent club. And it also shows that Christoph places a lot of value on the youth when he brings someone with him who primarily looks after the loan players.”

Krätzig has one goal and two assists in seven games across all competitions for Austria Wien since taking his loan assignment.

