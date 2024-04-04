Report: Noussair Mazraoui not opposed to leaving Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be looking to sell right-back Noussair Mazraoui this summer — and the 26-year-old is not exactly opposed to the idea.

With Joshua Kimmich potentially being an option at right-back next season, oft-injured newcomer Sacha Boey in tow, and the return of Josip Stanišić from his loan with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich simply has too many options at the position.

If you are wondering about Bouna Sarr, his contract expires this summer and it is unlikely that the club will bring him back:

Noussair Mazraoui is a candidate for sale in the summer. With Stanišić back from loan, and depending on what happens with Kimmich, the club would have too many options at right-back next season - and Mazraoui is the first sale candidate. The Moroccan is not completely against the idea of leaving the club either.

The arrival of Boey complicated things for Mazraoui, but Kimmich’s potential move back to right-back could be a death knell for Mazraoui’s career in Bavaria. That said, Kimmich is also rumored to be a candidate to move on this summer.

Clearly, Bayern Munich is looking at all possible options.

Looking for more discussion and analysis on Bayern Munich’s coaching search, the upcoming tie against Arsenal FC in the Champions League, and thoughts on whether the team had lost its hunger? Then check out the latest edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: