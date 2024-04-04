Lothar Matthäus thinks Julian Nagelsmann should be favorite for Bayern Munich coaching gig

Bayern Munich and German national team legend Lothar Matthäus think Julian Nagelsmann should be the club’s top target to replace Thomas Tuchel.

“For me Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite, because of all the candidates being discussed, he is the best fit in my opinion. He knows the club and has often played very attractive football. He was sacked when all three titles were still possible. Nagelsmann’s return could be a really good thing under the current circumstances. Because one thing must not be forgotten - this young coach, who was younger at the time, was very often left alone and not supported by the club’s management at the time,” Matthäus told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There was an annual general meeting that got out of hand and the coach, who was in his mid-30s, had to take a position on it. He should just coach the team and not play the role of foreign minister.

“I think Max Eberl, Christoph Freund, Dreesen, Hainer, Hoeneß and Rummenigge can offer Nagelsmann a much bigger shield than back then. This club must finally get back to the point where everyone totally identifies with the club, gives everything they have and is really keen on the job. In the new season, it must finally be over with being knocked out of the DFB Pokal in the second round, embarrassing themselves every few weeks in the Bundesliga and being knocked out of the Champions League by small clubs.”

Matthäus thinks the constant change and poor performances are cracking the foundation of the club.

“What has been going on in Munich for a few years now has to come to an end. Soon it will no longer be the club I know, especially when I look at the performances on the pitch. And I believe that Julian would be a very, very good option for that. I’m sure we will have a good European Championship with him. And even if not, he would still be a great coach for Bayern Munich,” said Matthäus.

“All the other candidates may have missed their targets at the end of the season, been eliminated from competitions or embarrassed themselves somewhere. The discussion at Bayern Munich is always there and is held regardless of any performance at the Euros. Everyone at Bayern must finally be fired up again - with love and passion for the club.”

