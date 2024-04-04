Manchester City’s Erling Haaland “not on the same planet” as Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane?

Even in a year where Bayern Munich has underachieved, it is hard to deny the impact and excellence of summer acquisition Harry Kane.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley noticed as much and made it a point to say that it would be a long time before Manchester City’s Erling Haaland could be as complete of a player as Kane (as captured by Goal):

In the ESPN FC show, Craig Burley while comparing Haaland to Kane, said: “I don’t think it is any surprise that some of Haaland’s all-round game has room for improvement. He is about physicality and goals. When it comes to all-around play - I am not suggesting he is a worse goalscorer - he is not on the same planet as a Harry Kane. In terms of his link-up play, Kane can drop off and play passes like a No.10. He can play 50-60-70-yard ping passes, round the corner, you name it,” said Burley. “Karim Benzema, drifting around the pitch when he was at Real Madrid. Flicking little balls and linking up play. But that is not Haaland. He needs the goals to keep those numbers up because lots of his other game needs polishing.”

Interestingly, Kane’s willingness to drop deeper and showcase his passing ability has been both a blessing and a curse at times at Bayern Munich. The Bavarians needs his goal scoring prowess more than anything, but it is hard to deny just how solid and well-rounded Kane is as a player.

All that said, who would you take today as your striker today?

Kane has 37 goals and 12 assists in 36 games across all competitions, while Haaland has 29 goals and six assists in 35 games across all competitions.

