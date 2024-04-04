Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 39 — Is Bayern Munich too far gone to beat Arsenal in the Champions League?; Is Hansi Flick the right man to take over as next coach of Bayern?; and MORE!

After getting upset by Borussia Dortmund last week, Bayern Munich is a club grasping at straws for this season and the future.

There is still great talent on the roster, but how it functions for the rest of this season and if it will even be around next season remain to be seen. With so many storylines going on, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Show:

Is it impossible for Bayern Munich to take down Arsenal FC in the Champions League at this point?

Are Bayern Munich players missing the necessary hunger and edge required to win at the highest levels?

The field is narrowing for Bayern Munich’s coaching search and there still is no clear leader in the clubhouse. As the days go by, could Hansi Flick end up being the choice, who makes the most sense?

Why Flick could really be the right guy to take the helm.

Breaking down the second to last episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

