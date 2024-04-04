Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller leading from the front with confidence ahead of Arsenal tilt in Champions League

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller will not get caught feeling sorry for himself or his team regarding their standing in the Bundesliga.

A whopping 13 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich is almost officially eliminated from having any mathematical chance for the league crown.

That has not deterred how Müller feels about the Champions League, though. Bayern Munich will open up a tough tie against Arsenal FC next week and Müller is confident.

“Anyone who followed the draw will know that we probably have the toughest road to the final. But maybe that’s exactly our path. For me, there’s nothing better than fighting for the win in the knockout rounds at a world-class level. Our opponents Arsenal have developed enormously in recent years,” said Müller (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “They play modern, attractive football and it’s not for nothing that they are one of the top contenders for the Premier League title. This is no longer the Arsenal that Bayern have always comfortably dispatched in the past. It will be a big task, but I’m convinced that we will beat the Gunners.”

Ironically, the veteran’s role could be in question against Arsenal as Thomas Tuchel’s four-man attacking group is getting crowded. Müller is joined by Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and currently banged up wingers Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané as possible starters against Arsenal.

Only four can make the cut for the starting XI...will Müller be one of them?

