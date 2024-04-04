Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and Manuel Neuer all in doubt for Heidenheim

Ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga match against Heidenheim and next week’s Champions League match against Arsenal FC, Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman are both banged up and could be in danger of not being 100%.

Sky Sport journalist Torben Hoffmann was on the scene at training to capture what was going on with the pacey winger duo:

Easy running laps @leroy_sane and #Coman with Stephan Kerth. Leroy came back in after 15 minutes, Coman ran a little longer. Things didn’t look good for Sané. @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Abendzeitung’s Victor Catalina also captured some of the action as well, while also indicating that neither player is operating at 100%:

Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman, who had to interrupt yesterday‘s public training session due to workload management, are having a running session with fitness coach Stephan Kerth. Both aren‘t at 100%.



Team training behind the curtain. Manuel Neuer NOT with them. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/pvnIrtJIPg — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 3, 2024

Finally, if you were thinking that Coman might be a little more ready than Sané, well, things took a turn for the worse for him, too:

Coman too had some problems, grabbing his thigh while running. Still, he‘s closer to full fitness than Leroy Sané. #FCBayern https://t.co/irKxB5w8pY pic.twitter.com/0br2lDIvDq — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 3, 2024

Later Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) reported that Sané would likely miss the Heidenheim match:

Based on the impressions from his individual training today, Leroy Sané is unlikely to be available against Heidenheim on Saturday. The goal is to make him fit in time for the Arsenal game on Tuesday.

However, kicker’s Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia) says that Sané and Coman will likely be available to play against Heidenheim, but that the club will be very cautious with the duo:

As things stand, both Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané are expected to be available against Heidenheim on Saturday. But if either still has discomfort, Tuchel will not take any risks with a view to Tuesday’s game against Arsenal. A decision regarding Manuel Neuer’s availability will be made shortly before the game on Saturday.

Just about the only positive you can say with two good players being hurt is that Bayern Munich does have coverage in the form of Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, who could play wing together should Sané and Coman miss any of the upcoming matches.

However, head coach Thomas Tuchel has played Sané through fatigue and nagging injuries already without restraint. Will the head coach go back to the well one or two more times with the slumping winger?

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did not partake in any goalkeeper training and was still just limited to running:

Even today, no goalkeeper-specific training for @Manuel_Neuer Running laps with Simon Martinello @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Catalina was also there to confirm what Hoffmann was reporting:

Now Manuel Neuer is training individually, alongside fitness coach Simon Martinello. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/74FJ4VnFCY — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 3, 2024

Catalina also indicated that no one is really certain if Neuer will be ready for this weekend:

#FCHFCB on Saturday, final training session on Friday. If Neuer hasn‘t returned to team training so far, it‘s uncertain he can play. #FCBayern — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 3, 2024

Bild’s Michel Schröer also said it would be “tight” for Neuer to be back for Saturday’s game:

Manuel Neuer is still only running today. No goalkeeping training. It will be tight for the Heidenheim game on Saturday [ @MichelSchroeer]

