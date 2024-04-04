Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid battling for Leeds United phenom?; Madrid advised to pursue Florian Wirtz; A dark horse candidate to coach Bayern; Manchester City’s Erling Haaland still dreams of transfer; and MORE!

It appears that Alphonso Davies is not the only player that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are sparring over these days.

The two power clubs are both also keeping an eye on Leeds United youngster Archie Gray:

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have both been watching Leeds United’s Archie Gray as they consider a move for the talented youngster. The 18-year-old had been highly-rated at Elland Road for some time, with his family connections meaning he was always a player that was going to be in the spotlight. And, he has justified that hype this season, establishing himself as a regular for Daniel Farke as Leeds sit second in the Championship as they chase automatic promotion. Whether he has played in central midfield or, more often, at right-back, Gray has impressed with his quality on the ball and his intensity off it. It’s highly unusual for someone so young to play regularly in the Championship, so it’s perhaps no surprise that Gray is attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world. It has already been claimed that Liverpool were looking at the teenager, and Spurs are also thought to be admirers.

Gray has played mostly right-back this season (Bayern Munich has a right-back addiction), but many are projecting that he will be a central midfielder, which is considered to be his true position.

Gray has one goal and two assists in 43 games across all competitions this season.

Real Madrid’s scouts are instructing the club to get out in front of a pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, who has had a magnificent season:

Real Madrid scouts have urged the club to press forward with a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, believing he is a ‘generational’ talent.

Per HITC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City do no think a Wirtz move is likely now given Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen:

However, Liverpool and Manchester City believe Wirtz is more likely to stay at Leverkusen this summer after head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed he will remain at the club next season.

It seems as if Wirtz, like Alonso, is set to remain with Leverkusen for next season. If, though, Wirtz changes his tune and is open to a move this summer, Bayern Munich would surely get involved with the Germany international.

How does Bayern Munich rebound from a devastating 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund?

While Heidenheim is not a juggernaut, it is unclear just how healthy and focused the Bavarians are — especially with a Champions League match against Arsenal FC on Tuesday.

Some would consider this the classic “trap game”, so Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel might have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to get his squad motivated and mentally on-point for this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Updates on injured Bayern Munich players.

Corralling the disappointment of a season lost.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

Is there a coach on Bayern Munich’s radar that no one is discussing? Maybe.

It appears that both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona could be keeping a close eye on Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim:

Barcelona are racing to strike a deal to hire Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim amid fears Liverpool could ramp up their interest in the 39-year-old, according to a report. Current boss Xavi will step down from his post at the end of the season, and despite the club’s attempts to keep him around, the Camp Nou legend recently insisted he has not changed his mind. As a result, Barcelona are on the hunt for a new head coach and, according to The Independent, they have their sights set on Amorim. The report claims Barcelona had long been seen as the favourites to land Amorim as Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who also need new managers ahead of next season to replace Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel respectively, had their sights set on Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen. However, with Alonso recently confirming his decision to stay this summer, the race for Amorim has been blown wide open and Barcelona are now said to be racing to finalise a deal before either Liverpool or Bayern try bring him in.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland will be an incredibly popular figure on the transfer market whenever he decides that he is done with life in England.

We know that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich — at a minimum — were interested in Haaland in the past and Madrid could still be a destination for the Norwegian:

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland still dreams of a move to Real Madrid and will use their upcoming Champions League quarter-final to prove his worth.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Haaland almost made the jump to FC Barcelona, but was blocked by the club’s financial issues:

Haaland came close to joining Barcelona in 2022 but the Catalan giants were hamstrung by financial problems and had to withdraw from the bidding. Barcelona retain an interest in Erling Haaland and the Spanish giants want to make another play for the Manchester City striker in 2025.

Bayern Munich suffered a deflating and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, which left fans angry, puzzled, and...maybe even sad.

So, yeah, it was not great.

But maybe — just maybe — not all hope is lost heading into the stretch run of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the burning topics on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works Show:

Why the loss to Borussia Dortmund was so tough to watch and how it could be the impetus for true change.

Mentally, Bayern Munich might just be shot. Is there any hope against Arsenal FC in the Champions League?

How are we feeling about another long-term commitment to Leroy Sané?

Will any coach worth his salt take the Bayern Munich job, knowing how badly they already want Xabi Alonso — who will be available in 2025? Also, what Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen might be telling us about a potential future with Real Madrid.

Manchester City might want to ship João Cancelo off to Saudi Arabia:

Manchester City want to sell full-back Joao Cancelo to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal this summer, but Barcelona are hoping to secure another loan deal for the Portugal international.

Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich were all named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Month:

Bundesliga Team of the Month pic.twitter.com/5C5W34PQQJ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 3, 2024

Well, that’s it then. Even the most optimistic Bayern Munich fan will concede that the Bundesliga is gone now. After losing to Borussia Dortmund in an unexpected and humiliating fashion, it’s time to take stock of the season and what’s left to play for.

Here are our talking points from the game: