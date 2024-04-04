No winners: Bayern Munich and the dumbest punishment in sports

There are a lot of dumb rules in sports.

There are even more stupid punishments levied by governing organizations on teams and players.

However, we have found the single most idiotic punishment ever levied on to a football club — UEFA’s ruling that Bayern Munich fans cannot travel to London to watch the Bavarians take on Arsenal FC in the Champions League (as released by FCBayern.com):

Arsenal FC have expressly informed FC Bayern that all supporters of the Munich club will be turned away at the stadium entrances for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final in London on 9 April. FC Bayern therefore advises its fans not to organise tickets for this match. This is due to a judgement by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body. After Bayern supporters violated the regulations of the European governing body by setting off fireworks, FC Bayern will have to play the away match without fans. FC Bayern will only receive a limited number of tickets for its delegation for the match. The tickets from this contingent are contractually bound.

While this is lame from UEFA, it is especially lame (and creates bad vibes) for Arsenal, too.

What is to stop BFW from dressing up Ineednoname to go into full kit wanker mode (think your typical Tom Adams / Liverpool post), while wearing his best Kai Havertz kit as an undercover agent for Bayern Munich? What if — after a match of chanting and bonding with his fellow Gooners — Ineednoname then pulled the ultimate heel turn by removing his Havertz jersey to reveal a Thomas Müller kit (2017/18 white third kit, of course) and super-kicking an Arsenal fan through a concession stand?

Nothing...nothing is stopping that (except maybe some brazen Gunners fan, who we can assure really doesn’t want to catch those hands from Ineednoname). This is — by far — the dumbest punishment ever levied to a club and an equally soft response from Arsenal.

What if — by chance — there was a massive Arsenal fan living in Munich, who has always wanted to attend a game in London between the two clubs? Would that person be shut out because of his or her home address?

Dumb.

Dumb.

Dumb.

And no, this does not condone the use of flares in a stadium. That practice is probably too dangerous for these modern times. But come one...why punish all Bayern Munich fans over that?

Maybe I am hardened by all of these year attending games in Philadelphia, but this is some of the weakest nonsense I have ever seen. We are idiots for a lot of reasons in the United States (don’t count the ways, you will be here all week), but damn it, our fans are allowed to travel no matter how many dumb things they do — because as big of morons as we may be at times, we know that the actions of a few, do not define the character of all people identifying as part of a group.

(At least when it comes to sports, we are still learning how to deal with social issues and politics...give us some time! The country is only 248 years old.)

Can you imagine if these UEFA softies attended a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants where the two warring fan groups have to decide which weapons are acceptable like a modern day version of Gangs of New York?

(Okay bad example...but you get the gist)

What traveling Bayern Munich fans have done does not even register in the top 100 list of worst fan-related things we have seen in 2024 — and we are only just about four months into this mess.

Get over it and let the fans support their teams.