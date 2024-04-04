Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt looking forward to Arsenal showdown

In a recent interview with Voetbal International (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt expressed his excitement for the team’s upcoming Champions League match against Arsenal FC.

“The recent win over Lazio gave us a boost, new energy. The Champions League is a great tournament and anything can happen. We are in the last eight and now have two great games against Arsenal ahead of us,” De Ligt said. “Two top teams, where I think we will be evenly matched. These are also the games that are in the spotlight here in the Netherlands.”

If he can stay in his current role as a starting center-back, De Ligt figures to play an integral part in helping Bayern Munich find a way to neutralize the potent Arsenal offense.

With Kai Havertz emerging as a legitimate goal threat for the Gunners, De Ligt will have his hands full in trying to contain the speedy and opportunistic German attacker.