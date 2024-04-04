Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel clears the air on reports of fallout with new signing Bryan Zaragoza

Would you believe that the German media spun a molehill into a mountain?

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel set the record straight on recent reports that he has never even spoken with the club’s new winger signing, Bryan Zaragoza.

The verdict? Well technically. But Tuchel disputed the report’s other claims, that he was opposed to the January move for Zaragoza — who has found playing time hard to come by as he adjusts to life in Munich.

“I don’t know if that’s worth responding to,” Tuchel explained in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “I wasn’t entirely uninvolved in the decision to bring him to Munich. That doesn’t happen without a relationship and without conversations.

“I was there with Christoph Freund at the last and decisive conversation here in Munich and his father and agent were there. We don’t know Spanish. So the agent translated for us. But we built enough of a connection through looks and gestures and through emotions to convince the boy to sign for us in the summer.

“Then there was an injury situation here with Kingsley [Coman], Serge [Gnabry] and Leroy [Sané], that’s why we said it would make sense to bring Bryan’s transfer forward. Now we took him out of a familiar environment, we were also aware of that. Our meetings here are in German and English - and with an interpreter from my staff. Nico Meyer [athletic coach] knows Spanish and translates for Bryan. That’s why he is his main contact. If that’s the background of the report, then it’s true. Because I still don’t know Spanish. My assistant Meyer can do that. He explains everything in training to him. If that is the basis of the report, you can say it’s true. But if you want to conclude that I never talk to him or don’t have a relationship with him, then that’s just nonsense.”

There you have it. Tuchel doesn’t even talk to Zaragoza.

He uses an interpreter.