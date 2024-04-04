Konrad Laimer talks tough move from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer has not had the easiest time in Bavaria.

After making the switch from RB Leipzig, Laimer — who initially would have expected to be reunited with Julian Nagelsmann, who had dubbed him his ‘pressing machine’ at Leipzig — found himself adapting to a different regime under Thomas Tuchel.

The competition for places at Bayern has been a step up, too. But Laimer has still made the most of it, starting 14 games and making 22 appearances in the Bundesliga so far, between right-back and midfield.

The Austrian international shared his insights on the switch.

“I had a great time in Leipzig. But Bayern is something bigger — one of the biggest clubs in Europe with the biggest goals,” Laimer explained, as captured by the Austrian football association ÖFB, via @MiaSanMia. “You notice that every day there. When you don’t win everything in the end, then it wasn’t good enough. It’s always about winning everything, and that takes you forward as an athlete.”

It is interesting to hear how the same pressure that has seen the coaching churn at Bayern in recent years — from Nagelsmann’s sacking to now Tuchel’s departure — is also part of the draw for the most ambitious players.

Laimer is finding himself on the outside looking in these days, however, with Joshua Kimmich established at right-back and a top-choice midfield pairing of Leon Goretzka and youngster Aleksandar Pavlović. Will he be able to make a longer stay in Bavaria than his Austrian teammate Marcel Sabitzer (now at Borussia Dortmund) before him?

That could be another topic for the next Bayern coach to decide.