Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman starring — and may stay — with PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven suffered a second leg defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, knocking them out of the Champions League. But it has been an impressive run for the runaway Eredivisie leaders — who have a Bayern player in their midst as well.

21-year-old Malik Tillman is currently enjoying a fine loan spell for the Dutch club, with six goals and six assists in all competitions this season. Both player and club appear inclined to continue, as revealed in a recent report from ESPN.

The report quotes PSV director of football Earnie Stewart.

“Both players are players that have done fantastic for PSV Eindhoven and yeah, I can say that we hope that both players stay,” Stewart said, in reference to Tillman and fellow loanee Sergiño Dest, who is currently under contract at FC Barcelona.

“It’s more up to the clubs than it is to me,” Tillman added for ESPN. “I would be happy if I stay, but yeah. It’s up to Bayern and it’s up to PSV.”

Dest, Tillman, and Stewart — a USMNT international from 1990 to 2004 — add a very American flavor to PSV. And unless Bayern suddenly find a fit for Tillman in a very crowded roster of attacking stars, it would be no surprise to see the clubs find some way of continuing the current arrangement.

As for Tillman, whom Stewart called a “special player”, the ESPN report makes clear that he has stood out in his time in the Netherlands.

“Playing in tight spaces, being able to play one versus one,” Stewart assessed of Tillman’s strengths. “His link up play is great. Then what a lot of people don’t know is his defensive work rate and the number of balls he takes away from people in midfield. It’s uncanny. His development has been fantastic.”

Though his future may lie away from Bayern, Tillman’s rise this season has been fun to watch from afar. And who knows? Maybe someday his road leads him back to Bavaria.