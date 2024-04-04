Stay Hungry: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Bayern Munich has players who are twisted by “less hunger”

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga collapse has been tough for fans to watch and club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thinks he knows why things are sp bleak.

“We have players with less hunger — and this lack of hunger is noticeable on the pitch. Next year, I’m convinced this hunger will be bigger,” Rummenigge said on the TOMorrow Business & Style podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have people in charge who have experience and quality to handle that. Football always depends on quality — quality on the pitch and also quality on the bench and a good fit between team and coach. It’s no secret when I say the summer transfer window will be demanding for Max Eberl, Christoph Freund and Jan Dreesen. But I’m convinced they will find solutions and have a new start.

“I’ve known Max Eberl for a long time. I think he has quality, a clear plan in mind and is an empathetic person. He also has an ability to convince at a high level, which is needed because he will hold many talks with players - he will have to convince players to stay at FC Bayern and players to join FC Bayern. His role will be extremely important, also as a mediator between coach and team. I’m convinced he will play an important and good role.”

Rummenigge recognizes that Bayern Munich’s downfall makes nearly everyone outside of Munich happy, but he thinks the club can rebound.

“Everyone [in Germany] is celebrating now because they’ve been trying for 11 years, but couldn’t win the title. Now Leverkusen will probably win it and they would deserve it because they’re playing not only successful but also attractive football. If Bayer Leverkusen end up winning the title, I think that wouldn’t be dramatic for FC Bayern,” said Rummenigge. “We have to accept defeat with style and say: we’ve won it 11 times in a row, we couldn’t manage to win the 12th. We now have to work hard and get better to win it again in the next years — so that people who are celebrating now won’t have a reason to celebrate.”

