Rio Ferdinand effusive over Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala

English football pundit Rio Ferdinand took a moment to wax poetic about Bayern Munich youngster and Germany international Jamal Musiala for TNT Sports.

“He’s a fabulous footballer,” Ferdinand raved in comments captured via @iMiaSanMia. “In a world where we talk about stats and data, he ticks that box, but it’s on the eye test where he comes alive. The way he receives the ball, he’s elusive, he rides a tackle and gets through traffic with HD. He’s a fantastic footballer.

“I think the highest compliment I can give him is that I don’t know where his ceiling is. Most players even at 20, 22 years old, you go ‘I think they are going to get to this level and that’s them.’

“This guy has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or. I’ve said it before, he has the potential to do that if the path goes the right way for him and he’s in a successful team. That’s the platform and foundation for that.”

Ballon d’Or? High praise but the sky is truly the limit for the Bayern wonderkid. Ferdinand has been a fan for a long time, too — comparing him to Brazilian sensation Kaká and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, while also bemoaning the fact that both Chelsea FC and the England national team let him slip:

Bayern has got itself a burgeoning superstar.

