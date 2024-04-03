Report: Five players identified for German national team’s leadership council, including two from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, plus one FC Barcelona star

According to a report form Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich manager and current German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann has identified five players to have on his leadership council ahead of the EURO 2024 competition.

Included in that quartet are Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger, and FC Barcelona’s İlkay Gündoğan:

The group of leading players Julian Nagelsmann picked in the team council to represent their teammates consists of: İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger.

Notably absent from the list is 29-year-old Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who has long been considered a potential captain for the German national team. This move is the latest in a list of hits to the ego that Kimmich has taken this season for club and country.

Is this the quintet to help keep Germany on the right track at the Euros?

