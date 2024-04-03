DFB wants to extend Julian Nagelsmann for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s time with the German national team went from mediocre after two losses and only one win from their trip to the United States, to excellent after a pair of statement wins over the world’s top nations. It seems as though this last international break cemented the DFB’s confidence in the young manager.

It is reported that the DFB is trying everything to extend Nagelsmann’s contract. If Nagelsmann leaves, the national team risks another rebranding and squad reconstruction. Nagelsmann has been the only sign of life for Germany in years and it would devastate fans to lose another manager and start from scratch once again. Official talks are being held to offer Nagelsmann a contract that would keep him around until the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The DFB want to try everything to extend Julian Nagelsmann's contract. Concrete talks are scheduled for the next few days. Neuendorf, Völler and Rettig all want to keep Nagelsmann. The plan is to offer him a new deal until the end of the 2026 World Cup [@Plettigoal,… pic.twitter.com/KWahSgctmH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 1, 2024

The difficulty of the situation is having such a small time to determine Nagelsmann’s performance with the national team, and having such a small time to extend his contract. Is one international window enough to give Nagelsmann the keys for another 2+ years? If they don’t play ball, they risk Nagelsmann winning the Euros (still a good thing) and then running off and needing to start the coach search again.

