Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

How does Bayern Munich rebound from a devastating 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund?

While Heidenheim is not a juggernaut, it is unclear just how healthy and focused the Bavarians are — especially with a Champions League match against Arsenal FC on Tuesday.

Some would consider this the classic “trap game”, so Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel might have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to get his squad motivated and mentally on-point for this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Updates on injured Bayern Munich players.

Corralling the disappointment of a season lost.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

