Alphonso Davies in danger of missing contract extension offer from Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies has been the first Bayern Munich player to feel the effects of a stricter player salary structure. The result? A long, drawn out game of “poker” between Bayern and Davies’ agent.

Bayern seems to have gone “all in”, setting an ultimatum in an attempt to hasten contract negotiations but it seems like Davies’ camp is not budging.

Alphonso Davies’ agent made it clear they don’t want to respond to Bayern’s offer within the ultimatum, but they want to decide at the end of the season. The expiry of the ultimatum does not mean the Davies ‘poker’ is over. If the player ultimately decides to stay in Munich, he has to accept the current offer - and then Bayern would decide whether the contract offer still stands. The clear signal from the club to Davies is also a ‘warning’ to the other players who are set for new contract negotiations.

If Davies decides to stay at Bayern, the Easter ultimatum may just have been a negotiation tactic as opposed to a set deadline. However, Bayern’s final contract offer to Davies - expected to be in the region of €12-13m/year- seems to be set in stone and a way off the €20m/year he is demanding.

The metaphorical ball is on Davies’ side of the court. It just looks like Bayern may have to wait until the end of the season until that ball is returned. In such a crucial moment in the 23-year-old’s career, one can hardly blame him for taking his time to come to a decision.

On the flip side, it is understandable that Bayern want a response from Davies as soon as possible. More time allows for sound planning in securing a replacement left-back should Davies decide to leave.

All things considered, one truth remains: The Davies-Bayern poker is far from over.

