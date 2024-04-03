Bayern Munich set to make “cut” in player salaries, stricter strategy expected

In an age where football teams seem to be throwing more and more money at players in an attempt to lure them to their club, Bayern Munich seems to have opted for a slightly different approach.

Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) shed some light on this new strategy set to be implemented by the Bayern brass.

Max Eberl and the people in charge want to be financially stricter regarding player salaries in the future. A 'cut' is expected in the team. The days of huge, guaranteed salaries and automatic pay rises are over. Too many players earn €20m and more a year - Harry Kane, Thomas… — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 2, 2024

Max Eberl and the people in charge want to be financially stricter regarding player salaries in the future. A ‘cut’ is expected in the team. The days of huge, guaranteed salaries and automatic pay rises are over. Too many players earn €20m and more a year - Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman. In the case of Coman and Gnabry, the club would be prepared to consider a sale with a suitable offer. Alphonso Davies was the first player to experience the club’s new strategy. Bayern refused to meet the player’s demands (€20m/year), presented him with a final offer (€12-13m) and asked for a response by Easter.

It seems as if Max Eberl, a Bayern Munich traditionalist, is the driving force behind this new financial strategy. In a sense, Eberl and the rest of the “people in charge” would be taking Bayern back to their roots after becoming somewhat financially lax in recent years.

Oddly enough, financial implications don’t seem to be the driving force behind the implementation of a stricter financial system. There is a feeling amongst the club that some players have gotten too comfortable in their positions and have lost their need to fight for their position in the squad.

It is impossible to know exactly what is going on behind the scenes at Bayern, however, recent reports from Georg Holzner suggest that Thomas Tuchel is the primary stakeholder in the opinion that some players are too comfortable and protected. The reports went on to suggest that the Bayern board did not necessarily disagree with the outgoing coach.

The salary “cut” and stricter player wages could therefore be an attempt to bring some fire back into the Bayern players, who will now have to prove that they are worth their mega salaries thus giving them something to fight for.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis from Bayern Munich’s devastating 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, plus some questions on whether or not Bayern should re-up Leroy Sané and why Xabi Alonso’s decision could end up hurting the Bavarians in a bad way? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works Show, which is available on Spotify or below: